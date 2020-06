Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Gordon's life story with friends and family

Share Gordon's life story with friends and family

Gordon Leroy Currier, age 98, formerly of Independence passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Missouri Veterans Home in Warrensburg. He worked as a switch man on the KC Southern RR until his retirement in 1982. Private interment will take place in Woodlawn Cemetery in Independence.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store