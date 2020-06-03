Grace Eloise Rudd, 83, passed away on May 30, 2020.
Grace was born on April 20, 1937, in Cowgill, MO, the daughter of D. Ray Bryant and Ruby J. Daniel Bryant. She grew up in the country and graduated as valedictorian from Braymer High School in the class of 1955. A month prior to her graduation, she met Albert Virgil Rudd in passing at church – she stole his heart, and they married in 1956. As newlyweds, they built their first home in Independence. Grace worked briefly for Allis Chalmers before having their daughter, Denise, and later their son, David. She was a loving homemaker, a fantastic seamstress, and a dedicated gardener and canner. She held the title of president of the PTA and was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police Women's Auxiliary. She was also a faithful longtime member of the Church of Christ Temple Lot, where she was a skilled organist, coordinator of their Sweetheart Dinners, and a facilitator of the Bible school crafts. She and Virgil had the opportunity to travel all over Europe, Canada, Hawaii, take cruises up the Atlantic and Pacific coasts, visit the British Isles, see a passion play in Italy, go camping across the states, and see many bluegrass festivals. Grace was giving, talented, and loved her family dearly. She will always be remembered for her gracious hospitality and her eye for design.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 64 years, Virgil Rudd of the home; daughter Denise Evans (husband Greg) of St. James, MO; son David Rudd (wife Becky) of Independence, MO; grandchildren Brad Evans of Salem, MO, Courtney Hefner (husband David) of Seattle, WA, Ashley Young (husband Casey) of Olathe, KS, and Lindsey McIndoo (husband Anthony) of La Grange, IL; great-grandchildren Alex Evans, Trystan Evans, Blakely McIndoo, Brady Hefner, Kalvin Young, and Macy McIndoo; sister Marcia Christian (husband Richard) of Lee's Summit, MO; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, D. Ray and Ruby Bryant; and siblings Gerald Bryant and Loren Bryant.
A visitation will be held on Friday, June 5, from 6-8 p.m., with a funeral service on Saturday, June 6, at 2 p.m., both at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St. in Independence. She will be laid to rest in Woodlawn Cemetery.
In her honor, contributions may be made to the Church of Christ Temple Lot, 200 S. River, Independence, MO 64050.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com.
Arr: Speaks Suburban Chapel, 816-373-3600.
Published in The Examiner on Jun. 3, 2020.