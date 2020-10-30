1/
Gregory Alan Moe
1963 - 2020
Gregory Alan Moe, age 57, of Warsaw, Missouri, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020 at his home.

He was born on October 10, 1963 in Independence, Missouri to David and Oleta (King) Moe. He grew up in Independence, Missouri and later moved to Blue Springs, Missouri where he graduated from Blue Springs High School, Class of 1982. Gregory was an avid football fan who enjoyed cheering on his Kansas City Chiefs. He is remembered for being a loving, good hearted and generous person.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Oleta Moe on July 11, 2017.

He is survived by two daughters, Tiffany Moe, of Independence, Missouri and Johnna Russell, of Gladstone, Missouri, his father, David Moe, of Warsaw, Missouri, one brother, Mark Moe, of Warsaw, Missouri, one niece, Elissa, his beloved dog, Buddy, other relatives and friends.

He held a special relationship with his mother and family is comforted in knowing that he is once again reunited with her in heaven.

No services are scheduled, cremation arrangements entrusted to Reser Funeral Home, Warsaw, Missouri.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Examiner on Oct. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Reser Funeral Home
101 W. Main St.
Warsaw, MO 65355
(660)438-5151
