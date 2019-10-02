|
Gregory "Greg" Alan Thate, 62, a resident of Florissant, MO passed away peacefully Sunday, September 29, 2019 at his home.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Meyers Funeral Chapel, 1600 W. Main St, Blue Springs, MO. Funeral service will begin at 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 4, 2019 at the chapel. Burial will immediately follow at Floral Hills Cemetery.
Memories of Greg and words of comfort for his family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Examiner on Oct. 2, 2019