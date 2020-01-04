The Examiner Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
(816) 373-3600
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gregory Christy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gregory Allen "Greg" Christy


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Gregory Allen "Greg" Christy Obituary
Gregory "Greg" Allen Christy, of Independence, MO, passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019.

He was born in Warrensburg, MO to Elizabeth and Curtis Christy on June 23, 1935.

Greg was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Dorothy Christy; parents; and infant son.

Survivors include his three sons, David (Brenda) Blue Springs, Kevin (Cathy) Lee's Summit; and Robert (Lisa) of Springfield, MO; eight grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren.

Greg earned his bachelor's and master's degrees from Central Missouri University and spent his teaching career in the Independence School District, Fort Osage School District and the final years at the Metropolitan Community Colleges, retiring in 1992.
Favorite activities included flying small planes, boating, scuba diving, square dancing,
camping, and traveling the USA and the world, including South America, China, Fiji, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Ireland, Hawaii, Alaska, and the Caribbean. As a volunteer, he served at the Truman Home Office and at the 1855 Jail & amp;
Marshal's Home Museum.

Visitation will be held from 9-10am on Monday, January 6, 2020, with a memorial service following at 10am, both at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E 39th St. Independence, MO 64055.

Memorial contributions can be made to the or the First Baptist Church of Independence.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com.

Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel, 816-373-3600.
Published in The Examiner on Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gregory's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Speaks Suburban Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Speaks Suburban Chapel
Download Now