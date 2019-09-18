|
Gregory J. Chambers, 64, of Blue Springs, MO, passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019 after a brief battle with cancer.
A visitation will be held Sunday, September 22 from 5-7 p.m. at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St., Independence, MO 64055. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. on Monday, September 23rd at Blue Springs Christian Church, 7920 SW State Route 7, Blue Springs, MO 64014. Interment will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery.
Greg is preceded in death by his father, Bob Chambers.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Cherie; his treasured daughter, Tracie (Tyler) Duke of Blue Springs; his granddaughter, Harper; his mother, Sue Chambers of Huntsville, AR; and two brothers, Ron (Doris) Chambers of Huntsville, AR and Steve (Stephanie) Chambers of Derby, KS.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Cancer Action and MOKAN Boxer Rescue.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com.
Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel; 816-373-3600.
Published in The Examiner on Sept. 18, 2019