|
|
Gregory West Young, 60, of Independence, MO passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020 at his home.
He was born December 2, 1959 to the late Houston W. Young and Betty Masterson Simpson.
He was preceded in death by his father, maternal and paternal grandparents and step-father, Kenneth L. Simpson.
He is survived by his son, Neil W. Young (wife, Kimberly), his mother, Betty Young Simpson, his sister, Judith R. Young (Jeffrey Holzbaur) and step-siblings, Sue McCanless (husband, Dave), Judith Olson (husband, Craig), and Van Simpson (wife, Jeanne), as well as, his grandsons, Houston and Beau.
He will be missed by loving aunts, uncle, cousins and many friends.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com.
Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel, 816-373-3600.
Published in The Examiner on Mar. 17, 2020