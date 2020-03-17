The Examiner Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
(816) 373-3600

Gregory West Young


1959 - 2020
Add a Memory
Gregory West Young Obituary

Gregory West Young, 60, of Independence, MO passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020 at his home.

He was born December 2, 1959 to the late Houston W. Young and Betty Masterson Simpson.

He was preceded in death by his father, maternal and paternal grandparents and step-father, Kenneth L. Simpson.

He is survived by his son, Neil W. Young (wife, Kimberly), his mother, Betty Young Simpson, his sister, Judith R. Young (Jeffrey Holzbaur) and step-siblings, Sue McCanless (husband, Dave), Judith Olson (husband, Craig), and Van Simpson (wife, Jeanne), as well as, his grandsons, Houston and Beau.

He will be missed by loving aunts, uncle, cousins and many friends.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com.

Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel, 816-373-3600.
Published in The Examiner on Mar. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gregory's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Speaks Suburban Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Speaks Suburban Chapel
Download Now