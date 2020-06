Or Copy this URL to Share



Hai Thi Burton of Riverside, Missouri, passed away peacefully at the age of 81 on Saturday, June 6, 2020.



Visitation will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 11 with prayer service following at 3 p.m. Both will be at Elmwood Chapel located at 4900 E Truman Rd, KCMO. Those wishing to send flowers should send them to Complete Cremation, 1505 Brookhart Dr., Harrisonville, MO.



