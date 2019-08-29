The Examiner Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
(816) 373-3600
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Stake Center
705 W Walnut St
Independence, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Hailey Jeffries
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hailey Elizabeth Jeffries


2005 - 2019
Add a Memory
Hailey Elizabeth Jeffries Obituary
Hailey Elizabeth Jeffries, 14, of Independence, MO passed away Sunday morning, August 25, 2019 from injuries from a car accident.

Services will be 10 a.m., Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Stake Center 705 W Walnut St, Independence, MO 64050, with Cremation to follow. The family will greet friends from 4-7 p.m., Friday at the Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St., Independence, MO 64055.

Hailey was born January 21, 2005 in Kansas City, MO and was currently starting her freshman year at Truman High School. She was a member of the Varsity Cheerleading squad at Truman High School. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She loved photography, listening to music and movie nights with her family.

Survivors include; her parents, Marlayna and Jimmy Kenney of the home; a brother, Tyler Jeffries of the home; her grandparents Wanda and Gary Steeby and Donna Kenney, aunts Trina and Kristina Jeffries, uncles Chad Pugh and TJ Kenney, cousins Chase and Kole Godfrey and Easton Hickman.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com

Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel (816) 373-3600
Published in The Examiner on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hailey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Speaks Suburban Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Speaks Suburban Chapel
Download Now