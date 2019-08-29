|
Hailey Elizabeth Jeffries, 14, of Independence, MO passed away Sunday morning, August 25, 2019 from injuries from a car accident.
Services will be 10 a.m., Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Stake Center 705 W Walnut St, Independence, MO 64050, with Cremation to follow. The family will greet friends from 4-7 p.m., Friday at the Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St., Independence, MO 64055.
Hailey was born January 21, 2005 in Kansas City, MO and was currently starting her freshman year at Truman High School. She was a member of the Varsity Cheerleading squad at Truman High School. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She loved photography, listening to music and movie nights with her family.
Survivors include; her parents, Marlayna and Jimmy Kenney of the home; a brother, Tyler Jeffries of the home; her grandparents Wanda and Gary Steeby and Donna Kenney, aunts Trina and Kristina Jeffries, uncles Chad Pugh and TJ Kenney, cousins Chase and Kole Godfrey and Easton Hickman.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com
Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel (816) 373-3600
Published in The Examiner on Aug. 29, 2019