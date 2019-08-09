|
|
Hallowgene "Hally" Benedict, age 92, formerly of Independence, Missouri, passed away during the early morning hours of August 8, 2019, at the Parkway Senior Living retirement community in Blue Springs, Missouri where she has been a resident since July 2017.
Hally was born on December 9, 1926, to Samuel Robert Stephens and Velmar May Bowman Stephens, in Ash Flat, Sharp County, Arkansas. She married Kenneth Damon Benedict on May 7, 1942, in St. Joseph, Missouri, who preceded her in death on April 11, 2008. To this union were born four children: Eric, Charles, Ronald, and Susan (Angie). Hally was a life-long member of the Eden Heights Congregation of the Reorganized Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in Independence. Hally served and nurtured her family as a "stay at home" mother all of her life, except for a period of time during World War II, when she worked in the mail room of then Senator Harry S Truman in Washington, DC.
In addition to her beloved Kenneth, Hally is preceded in death by her son, Charles Robert Benedict, and grandson Aaron.
She is survived by her children, Eric and Louise Benedict of Independence, Missouri, Ronald and Carmen Benedict of Sierra Vista, Arizona, and Susan and Robert Farrar of Southaven, Mississippi. Also surviving are five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, a brother and two sisters.
Services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St., Independence, MO 64055, with burial to follow in Mound Grove Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 9 a.m., until service time Saturday at the chapel.
Published in The Examiner on Aug. 9, 2019