Harold "Bud" Barkley, 73 of Blue Springs, MO passed away early Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Research Hospital in Kansas City.
An afternoon of Remembrance to Honor Bud will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 2 – 4pm at Sheet Metal Workers Local #2, Union Hall, 2902 Blue Ridge Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64129. In accordance to his wishes, there will not be a burial service. Attendees are encouraged to dress casually or wear their favorite sports team attire.
Bud was born October 1, 1946 in Dinuba, California to Leo Barkley and Philma Barkley-Gray before moving at a young age to Carthage, MO where he resided most of his life. Bud honorably served his country as a Marine in Vietnam, where he was severely wounded; Bud earned the Purple Heart, among other honors. After fighting to overcome his injuries, Bud returned home to marry his wife Judie.
Bud and Judie were married for 50 years. He worked as a Union Sheet Metal Worker in the Carthage area before moving to Blue Springs in 1987, where he retired from Local #2 in 2004. He was an avid sports fan and coached youth baseball most of his adult life, sharing his passion of the game with future generations. Against all odds, in 2016 he defeated pancreatic cancer and served as an inspiration for many. He was an active member of the charitable organization Independent Order of Odd Fellows and
lifelong sports fan. He enjoyed baseball, cheering on his favorite sports teams, traveling with his wife, playing poker with friends (at both his lake house near Warsaw and the Blue Springs area), and, above all, family.
Bud is survived by his wife Judie of Blue Springs, MO; daughter Amber Davison of Waterford, VA, and her husband Mark, and their three children: Matthew, Sarah, and Lauren; daughter Stacie Cox of Raytown, MO, and her husband Chris, and their four children: Derek and his wife Hannah (with first great-grandson on the way), Jessica, Kayla, and Kelsey; son Nathan Barkley of Blue Springs, MO.
Donations may be made in Bud's name to the charitable organization: Independent Order of Odd Fellows, Blue Springs Lodge 247, 1004 W. Main St. Blue Springs, MO 64015, where he was an active member.
Published in The Examiner on Dec. 24, 2019