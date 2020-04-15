|
|
Harold Miller Lambert, 87, a resident of Blue Springs, MO passed away peacefully Thursday, April 9, 2020 at his home.
He was born August 24, 1932 in Independence, MO to Bruce Sr. and Nelvia (Miller) Lambert. Harold spent several years as the planning and zoning director for Jackson County before starting his own zoning and land development business. He enjoyed building model airplanes, playing guitar, and teaching guitar lessons. Harold was a member of the First Baptist Church of Grain Valley, MO.
He is survived by his wife, Bonita Lambert of Blue Springs, MO; sons, Jerry E. Lambert (Cindy Harris) of Grain Valley, MO; Scott A. Lambert (Lori A.) of Blue Springs, MO; step-daughters, Loretta D. Stumph (Richard D.) of Blue Springs, MO, Lorinda J. Ward (Ronald Jr.) of Edwards, MO; grandchildren, Christin J. Lambert, Kaitlyn L. Kling, Brianna N. Winfrey, Alli R. Lambert, Trenton C. Lambert, Stephanie D. Fletcher (Tony), Kodi C. MacDonald (Kymber), Ash JoRae MacDonald (Brandon), Erica J. Bell (Josh), Alex U. Bush, Cheyenne R, Robinson, Bobby A. Brookshier; great-grandchildren, Jackson, Harmonie, Logan, Madison, Gracie, Mackenzie, Dahlia, Onyx, Amari, Dakota, Alanna.
Harold is preceded in death by his first wife, Joyce D. Lambert; parents, Bruce Sr. and Nelvia Lambert; brother, Bruce Edward Lambert Jr.; sister, Wanda B. Lambert.
A private family burial will be held Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Woodlawn Cemetery in Independence, MO.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Meyers Funeral Chapel in Blue Springs.
Memories of Harold and words of comfort for his family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 15, 2020