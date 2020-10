Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Harriet's life story with friends and family

Share Harriet's life story with friends and family



Harriet Sue McConnell, 85, passed away on October 16, 2020 in Lee's Summit, MO.



Memorial services are pending at this time and will be announced at a later date.



Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store