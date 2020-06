Or Copy this URL to Share



Harrison L. Hook passed away on February 22, 2020 at the age of 87.



A memorial service will be held on Sunday, July 5 at the Walker-Nadler-Fuller Funeral Home in Lexington. Visitation is from 2-3 p.m. with a short service following. Internment at Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville.



