Harry Cecil Diehl, 79, of Blue Spring, MO, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019.



A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, August 4, 2019 from 1-5 p.m. at Blue Springs Assembly of God, 2501 Duncan Rd, Grain Valley, MO 64029.



Harry was born to Harry and Ruth (Bailey) Diehl on May 9, 1940 in Long Island, NY. He lived in Franklin Square until the age of 10. He travelled throughout the US with his family and settled in Warrensburg, MO. He attended Warrensburg High School until 1958, when he joined the US Air Force, serving a 2-year tour in Japan. Also in 1958, Harry met Bonnie Hardcastle and the two were married that May. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this past May. Harry worked in bridge construction for APAC and retired as General Superintendent, after 35+ years, in 2005. Harry was also the Track Operator for the American Bicycle Association (ABA) at the Blue Springs BMX track at Pink Hill Park from 1988-1999. His hobbies included motorcycle riding and touring, boating, RV camping and touring the country with Bonnie, furniture building, running of the BMX track, and traveling with his grandson, Matt Reilly, during his BMX racing career. Harry was an advocate for and lover of all animals.



Harry is survived by Spouse, Bonnie E. Diehl, Blue Springs, MO; daughter, Cheryl L Reilly and son in-law James B. Reilly, Blue Springs, MO; grandson, Matt Reilly, his wife Randi; great-granddaughter Austyn Sue Reilly, Blue Springs, MO; granddaughter, Christen W. (Reilly) Robinett, her husband, Dustin; great-granddaughter, Olivia Lynn Robinett; and great-grandson, Van Matthew DiGusto, Fort Collins, CO; sister, Mrs. Lynda Cook and brother-in-law, Mr. Larry Cook, Tennessee; nephews, Mike Cook and family, Kentucky; Steve Cook and family, Colorado; niece, Nicole (Cook) Farnham and family, Ohio; brothers-in-law, Jerry Hardcastle, with nephews, Jay, Joe & Rick; Joe and Sherrill Hardcastle, with niece, Lisa and nephew, Brad; sisters-in-law, Betty & Elmo Keeling, with niece Sheila and nephew Mark; and Barbara Hardcastle.



Harry is preceded in death by both parents; and son, Jeffrey A. Diehl.



In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made to the ASPCA at https://www.aspca.org/



Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com



Arrangements: Speaks Chapel 816-373-3600 Published in The Examiner on July 17, 2019