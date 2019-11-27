|
Harry Lyle Rinacke, Sr., age 86, passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side in Independence on November 25, 2019.
Harry's memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. located at Royer's New Salem Funeral Home 1823 Blue Mills Road, Independence, MO 64058 on Friday November 29, 2019 visitation will be from 3-4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests your kind consideration of donations to the Six Mile Cemetery Association c/o John Riley 3103 N. Miller Drive, Independence, MO 64058.
Born December 28, 1932 to Alfred and Lessie (née Walls) Rinacke of Sibley, the eldest of two brothers and one sister. A 1951 graduate of Hall's Memorial (Buckner), Harry proudly served his country in the U. S. Army (1951-1955) during the Korean War. Trained in anti-aircraft artillery, Harry arrived the front lines of the war on the day of the cease fire. Harry was stationed in Japan and Seoul, Korea and during his years of service he was decorated with the Korean Service medal, United Nations Service medal, National Defense Service medal, and Good Conduct medal.
After leaving the U.S. Army with an honorable discharge, Harry joined Trans World Airlines (TWA) in Kansas City as a licensed and certificated A & P Mechanic. He was promoted to an instructor role in the training and video department related to jet bridge operations. During his tenure, he was one of the first to fly around the world to certify the Boeing 747 passenger aircraft for entry into service. The three-month trip was a notable endeavor that meaningfully changed the way TWA connected the world. Harry retired from TWA after 31 years of dedicated service in 1988. His passion for aviation led him to become a licensed private pilot and owner of a 1947 Navion aircraft.
In his retirement, he focused on agricultural farming for 25 years; placing historical stone markers throughout Missouri and Kansas as a key member of the Santa Fe trail memorial project; managing and maintaining the appearance of the Six Mile and Lewis and Gray cemeteries (Sibley and Independence, respectively) as a volunteer; and contributing as an active member of the Missouri River Outfitters group. His hobbies included creating award-winning intarsia and scroll saw art of wildlife; and extensive and significant genealogical studies.
Harry is preceded in death by his son, Harry Lyle Rinacke, Jr., a U.S. Air Force veteran of 23 years (2007).
He is survived by his wife Wanda (née Williams) of 63 years, Independence; daughter Deborah Breeding, Independence; grandson Levi Breeding, Chicago; brother Gearl Rinacke and wife Judy (née Brown), Sibley; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church (Atherton). Harry leaves an indelible mark on many generations of friends, family, and the community.
Published in The Examiner on Nov. 27, 2019