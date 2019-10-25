|
|
Haylee Marie Atagi-Barker, 22, of Independence, MO, passed away on October 20, 2019.
A visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Carson-Speaks Chapel, 1501 W. Lexington, Independence, MO 64052. Mass will be at 10 a.m., on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 600 N. Liberty St, Independence, MO 64050. Cremation is planned with inurnment at Mt. Washington Cemetery at a later date.
Haylee was born to Janette Howe and Rickie Atagi on May 14, 1997 in Independence, MO. She grew up in Independence and graduated from William Chrisman High School. Haylee married Christian Barker on July 20, 2019. She was the love of her family's life; a wonderful wife, mother, daughter, sister, granddaughter, and niece. Haylee loved music, going to the river market, tattoos, taking walks with her husband and daughter, spending time with her family, cooking, and makeup. She was full of life, loved life, and did everything her own way, no matter what anyone else thought. Above all else, Haylee was a dedicated, loving mother to her 11-month old daughter, Leinani Rinea and to the 10-week old baby she was carrying.
Haylee is survived by her daughter, Leinani; her parents, Janette Howe and Rickie Atagi; siblings, Samantha (Katie) Brenton, Malia Atagi, Jace Combs, Aaron Atagi, Lindsey (Andres, Ella and Avery) Giraldo, and Kelsie Atagi; maternal great-grandparents, Ralph and Janet Howe; uncles Ralph Howe II and Robert (Amber, Raelyn and Rex) Howe; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins from the Howe, Atagi and Blomquist families.
She is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents; maternal great-grandparents; and cousin, Mason Atagi.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Leinani Rinea Atagi-Barker Trust Fund.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com
Arrangements: Speaks Chapel 816-252-7900
Published in The Examiner on Oct. 25, 2019