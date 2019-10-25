The Examiner Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carson-Speaks Chapel
1501 W. Lexington Ave.
Independence, MO 64052
(816) 252-7900
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Carson-Speaks Chapel
1501 W. Lexington Ave.
Independence, MO 64052
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
600 N. Liberty St
Independence, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Haylee Atagi-Barker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Haylee Marie Atagi-Barker


1997 - 2019
Add a Memory
Haylee Marie Atagi-Barker Obituary
Haylee Marie Atagi-Barker, 22, of Independence, MO, passed away on October 20, 2019.

A visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Carson-Speaks Chapel, 1501 W. Lexington, Independence, MO 64052. Mass will be at 10 a.m., on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 600 N. Liberty St, Independence, MO 64050. Cremation is planned with inurnment at Mt. Washington Cemetery at a later date.

Haylee was born to Janette Howe and Rickie Atagi on May 14, 1997 in Independence, MO. She grew up in Independence and graduated from William Chrisman High School. Haylee married Christian Barker on July 20, 2019. She was the love of her family's life; a wonderful wife, mother, daughter, sister, granddaughter, and niece. Haylee loved music, going to the river market, tattoos, taking walks with her husband and daughter, spending time with her family, cooking, and makeup. She was full of life, loved life, and did everything her own way, no matter what anyone else thought. Above all else, Haylee was a dedicated, loving mother to her 11-month old daughter, Leinani Rinea and to the 10-week old baby she was carrying.

Haylee is survived by her daughter, Leinani; her parents, Janette Howe and Rickie Atagi; siblings, Samantha (Katie) Brenton, Malia Atagi, Jace Combs, Aaron Atagi, Lindsey (Andres, Ella and Avery) Giraldo, and Kelsie Atagi; maternal great-grandparents, Ralph and Janet Howe; uncles Ralph Howe II and Robert (Amber, Raelyn and Rex) Howe; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins from the Howe, Atagi and Blomquist families.

She is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents; maternal great-grandparents; and cousin, Mason Atagi.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Leinani Rinea Atagi-Barker Trust Fund.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com

Arrangements: Speaks Chapel 816-252-7900
Published in The Examiner on Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Haylee's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Carson-Speaks Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carson-Speaks Chapel
Download Now