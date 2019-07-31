|
Hazel Dolores Hunter, 89, of Independence, MO passed away July 25, 2019.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 2, at Woodlawn Cemetery in Independence.
Dolores was born on May 22, 1930, to Paul and Hazel (Thorpe) Hunter in Independence, MO. She graduated from William Chrisman High School and went on to work in the credit department at Sears, Roebuck and Company until her retirement in 1992. Dolores was a member of Bethel Baptist Church and a volunteer at the Truman Library for many years. She loved gardening and had a special place in her heart for children. She will be missed dearly by many friends and neighbors who love her.
Contributions may be made in her honor to Missouri Baptist Children's Home.
Arrangements: Carson-Speaks Chapel, 816-252-7900.
Published in The Examiner on July 31, 2019