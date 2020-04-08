|
Hazel Nadine White, 97, passed away the morning of April 3, 2020, in Independence, MO.
Hazel was born in Lebanon, MO on January 21, 1923, to Everett and Lina (Smittle) Moore. She attended high school in Urich, MO, and then relocated to the Kansas City area. She worked as a nanny, as a factory worker making canteen covers for the war effort, and then as a mail order sales clerk for Montgomery Ward. She met her true love, Navy veteran Walter "Ward" White, at a dance, and after a brief courtship they married on February 2, 1951. To this union was born a son, Paul. A few years after they wed, they settled in the Englewood district of Independence, where she resided until just last fall.
Hazel was a loving wife, mother, and homemaker, while Ward worked diligently as a conductor and foreman at the Missouri Pacific Railroad. Hazel enjoyed being involved in her family's activities. She was a den mother for Paul's Cub Scouts and was involved in the summer picnics held by the railroad and gatherings put on by Ward's Masonic lodge, the Square and Compass Club. The family loved taking annual vacation trips to the western states, especially to Colorado. They often reunited with both sides of the family in Maysville and Peculiar. Her membership at Northern Boulevard United Methodist Church spanned over six decades, where she participated in Circle, Sunday School, and any church event needing an extra pair of hands in the kitchen. At home, she cherished family get-togethers and holidays, where it was a golden opportunity to make her delicious cherry pie and homemade noodles. She was also part of a ladies birthday club, and she always loved to take her friends to V's Italiano Ristorante when her special day came around. She could often be found reading or challenging a few friends to a game of bingo, dominos, cards, or pinochle.
Ward passed away in 1989, and Hazel grew into her independence. She continued making trips across the country on guided tours; she had the chance to visit places such as Hawaii, New York, Branson, and California, but her favorite vacation was to Nova Scotia, Canada. Hazel will be remembered as being loving, caring, family-oriented, and intelligent. She could talk to anyone and made friends with ease. She is loved and will be missed.
She is survived by her son Paul White and his wife Kristine of Peoria, AZ; granddaughters Kimberly Nolan and her husband Jimmy of Elkhorn, NE and Valerie Rouch and her husband Ben of Southlake, TX; great-grandchildren Harper Nolan, Hadley Nolan, and Grayson Rouch; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, Ward White; and two brothers Robert Moore and Hurshall Moore.
Hazel will be laid to rest in Mount Washington Cemetery, and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 8, 2020