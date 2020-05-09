|
Heather M. O'Connor Smith, 43, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020.
A visitation from 2-4 p.m., Monday May 11, staggered to accommodate groups of no more than 10 at a time in the chapel while maintaining social distancing guidelines will be held at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E 39th St., Independence, MO 64055.
Heather was employed at Centerpoint Medical Center for 23 years. She loved her pets.
She is survived by her father, Danny O'Connor; mother, Sheryl Asbury and Steve; step-sister, Crystal; grandmother, Mary Wohlgemuth and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. She will truly be missed.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com
Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600
Published in The Examiner on May 9, 2020