Helen LaRhue (Goe) Thomas went to Heaven August 15, 2019 just two weeks shy of her 100th birthday joining her husband Roy one day before what would have been their 76th wedding anniversary. She lived a long exemplary and faithful Christian life.
Helen grew up in Cowgill, a small town in northwestern MO. She had wonderful memories of her little hometown – including learning from wonderful school teachers, playing piano in her church and school, being on the girls softball team, having the lead part in the Senior play, friends gathering in their home to listen to radio programs and going to the town grandstand for a movie once a week.
After high school she moved to Kansas City during the war years to work. Helen held office jobs at National Bellas Hess and Sears. She and her sister Hilda joined Linwood Boulevard Baptist Church. It was there that she met the love of her life, Roy. They married in 1943 and enjoyed 70 years of marriage. After the war they returned to Kansas City to make their home. The church was a very important part of their lives. They were members of Linwood-Oakwood Baptist and First Baptist Church of Independence. Helen played piano and organ, taught children's classes, and served as director of the senior adult department until she was in her 90s. She loved sharing in the lives of her many friends, celebrating good times and caring for them in hard times.
Helen was a stay-at-home mom until moving to the Raytown area in 1960 when she was employed for 21 years as a commissioned sales person in stereos and TVs at Montgomery Ward. She and Roy enjoyed traveling the US mainland and also made some great trips to Alaska, Hawaii, the Caribbean Islands, Ireland, England, and Canada. Helen's hobbies were working the crossword puzzle in the KC Star every day (in ink), following Royals Baseball and KU Basketball. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were most important in her life and brought her great joy! She was recently most delighted to meet her 10th great-grandchild!
Helen is survived by daughter, Deanna Price (Bill) of Blue Springs, MO, son, David Thomas (Cathy) of Blue Springs, MO, grandchildren: Kelly Price of Lee's Summit, MO, Christy Blaney (Erik) of Blue Springs, MO., Carrie Baker (Jay) of Blue Springs, MO. Joshua Thomas (Wendy) of Smithville, MO, Ashley Batson (Lonnie) of Walnut Grove MO, Emily Jones (Allen) of Lenexa KS; great-grandchildren: Tyler Blaney, Kimberly Blaney, Jackson Baker, Mason Baker, Colby Baker, Taylor Lindsey, Kaylee Thomas, Levi Batson, Hannah Batson and Saidey Batson.
Helen was preceded in death not only by her husband Roy but also by her parents, Ola and Parry Goe and sisters, Hilda Stover and Hazel Clark (John), nieces Sharon Evans and Sandy Timmons (Mick) and nephews Tom Clark and Craft Clark. She will be missed by her family and many friends.
A private family service will be held at Meyers Funeral Chapel, 1600 W. Main St, Blue Springs, MO. Inurnment will follow at the Blue Springs Cemetery.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Kansas City Hospice Foundation, 1500 Meadow Lake Pkwy, Kansas City, MO 64114 or left c/o Meyers Funeral Chapel.
Published in The Examiner on Aug. 22, 2019