Helen Louise (Troth) French, 87, died at her home in Boca Raton, Florida, on December 2, 2020, after a fearless battle with heart failure and colon cancer.
For six decades Helen was a community pillar and dedicated teacher in Independence. In 2001 the Truman Heartland Community Foundation named her Jackson County Humanitarian of the Year.
After appointments to several city boards, she was elected to the Independence Board of Education, serving 1978-1991. Under her presidency, the district won one of the first asbestos-liability lawsuits in the country, developed a kindergarten-to-high-school curriculum, instituted the Twenty-First Century Program for young children, and started Arts Partners to ensure music and arts in the public schools.
A teacher and musician, Helen taught in public schools, cofounded a musical kindergarten, gave private piano lessons for 35 years, and prepared adults for their graduate equivalency degrees-her most rewarding experience. She was pianist for the First Baptist Church and for chapel services at St. Andrew's Estates retirement community in Boca Raton, Florida, where she moved in 2018.
Over her lifetime she served many local organizations: Junior Service League, as president, treasurer, and a docent at the Harry S Truman Presidential Library and Museum; board member for the Heart of America Family Services, the Mid-Continent Public Library, and the Truman Heartland Community Foundation; member of the Harry S Truman Award Committee.
Her passions included international travel, music, bridge, cooking and eating fine food, visiting with her enormous circle of friends, making new ones, and her faith in Jesus.
She was born May 3, 1933, in Graham, Missouri, to the late Montgomery Nile and Elsie (Davis) Troth. She was valedictorian of Graham High School in 1951; attended William Jewell College in Liberty; and graduated in 1955 from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a music education major. In July 1956 she married the love of her life, Howard French, who died in 1989.
Survivors include daughter Kimberly French and husband, Michael Rozyne, of Middleborough, Massachusetts; son Kyle French and his wife, Jackie, of Boca Raton, Florida; son Kent French and husband, Robert Guthrie, of Cambridge, Massachusetts; grandchildren Shaya, Nicholas, Liza, and Christopher French; brother Eldon Troth and wife, Frances Troth, of Graham; many nieces, nephews, in-laws, and an enormous circle of friends.
In May 2020 friends and family paid tribute to her in a living memorial via Zoom. Another memorial service will be planned for a later date. According to Helen's wishes, her body has been donated to Science Care of Coral Springs, Florida, for research.
Tax-deductible donations may be made to the Helen L. French Family Fund at the Truman Heartland Community Foundation, 4200 Little Blue Parkway, Suite 340, Independence, MO 64057; https://thcf.org/Your-Giving/Give-Now.