

Helen Louise Riner, 88, Buckner, Missouri passed away at her home on May 17, 2019.



Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, May 23, 2019, at the Heart of God in Sibley, MO; interment at Buckner Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8:00 p.m., on Wednesday at Speaks Buckner Chapel, 300 Adams, Buckner, MO 64016.



The family requests contributions to Heart of God, P.O. Box 55, Buckner, MO 64016.



Helen was born to the late Mary Jane (Stephens) and John Owen Justus in Henryetta, OK on April 2, 1931. She was the tenth of twelve children. She managed the cafeteria at the Lake City Plant for fifteen years. The cafeteria closed but she continued to work at the plant for another fifteen years until her retirement. She was a member of Heart of God and enjoyed Southern Gospel music. She also loved to travel and solve crossword and word search puzzles.



Helen was preceded in death by her husband Raymond Floyd Riner; step-children Floyd Riner, Charlie Riner, Bonnie Faye Brady; six sisters and five brothers. She is survived by daughter Beverly Wilson and husband Dan; son Sam Ellis and wife Estella; son Dan Ellis and wife Debbie; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces.



Published in The Examiner on May 21, 2019