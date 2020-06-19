Helen Louise Wisehart, 78, of Independence, Mo., passed away on June 14, 2020.
A private family visitation will be held on Thursday, June 18 and service will be held Friday, June 19 at Charter Funerals. Burial at Mound Grove Cemetery. Condolences may be left at www.charterfunerals.com.
Arrangements by Charter Funerals, 816-921-5555.
Published in The Examiner on Jun. 19, 2020.