Helen Lucille (Honn) Browns
1929 - 2020
Helen Lucille Browns, 90, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020. A visitation will take place from 9 to 10 a.m,. Saturday, June 20, with a funeral service following at 10 a.m., both at Carson-Speaks Chapel, 1501 W Lexington Ave., Independence, MO 64052. Interment will follow at Buckner Hill Cemetery.
Helen was born October 16, 1929 in Eldorado, KS to George Washington and Edna Viola (Myers) Honn. She married Chester "Brownie" Browns on November 13, 1950 and enjoyed a life of being a homemaker and stay at home mother to her children. She was a seamstress and enjoyed bowling, traveling, dancing and fishing at their cabin at the lake. In 2014, she moved from her home in Independence to Waterford Ladies Home in Blue Springs. She enjoyed playing Bingo, reading mysteries, watching game shows, and family get-togethers.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband, Chester; son, James Browns; infant grandson, Larry; and three siblings, Wallace, Doris, and Leonard.
She is survived by her daughter, Shirley (Jerry) Morain and her son, Allan (Julie) Browns; grandchildren, Jimmy (Molly) Morain, Tiffany (Jason) Jones, and Maddie Browns; great-grandchildren, Xander Lewis, Chole Lewis, Aidan Morain, Ava Morain, Addie Morain, and Grayson Jones; as well as her sister, Erma Powers. Helen is preceded by Daughter in law, Celeste Brown.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to the American Diabetes Association or charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com.
Arrangements: Carson-Speaks Chapel (816) 252-7900).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Examiner on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Carson-Speaks Chapel
JUN
20
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Carson-Speaks Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Carson-Speaks Chapel
1501 W. Lexington Ave.
Independence, MO 64052
(816) 252-7900
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 17, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear about Mrs. Helen. I took care of her when I worked at Waterford. She was a very sweet lady and always smiled. And I loved her giggle.
She will be missed
Vanessa
