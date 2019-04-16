|
Helen Marie Burkhart, 82, Independence, MO., passed away April 13, 2019.
Helen was born May 31, 1936 to William Michael and Mary Alice Smith Hoeflicker in Lexington, MO. growing up in Dover, MO. Helen was 16 when her mother passed away. She helped take care of her five younger siblings. She married John Herman Burkhart on August 21, 1955 he preceded her in death on August 18, 1995. Helen managed to survive raising 5 children. Helen and John enjoyed traveling and took several trips to Hawaii and a trip to Spain. She did some traveling with Aunt Rae, and also enjoyed trips to Branson with her sisters. The whole family had great summer trips going to Billy Bob and Bessie's Lake House. Helen was involved with running the family business for many years. She was a 60 year member of Nativity Parish.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Billy Bob Hoeflicker and brother, Lee Hoeflicker.
She is survived by her brother, Gary and wife Terri Hoeflicker; sisters, Bonnie Lane, Jo Prince, Virginia and husband Kenny Pessetto, Margie and husband Guy D'Aurelio; children, Steven Burkhart and Paula, Cynthia and husband Michael Smith, Michael and wife Sue Burkhart, Shelly Ellington and Greg Burkhart; grandchildren, Heather Weeks, Shane Burkhart, Andrew Burkhart, Keith Smith, Kevin Smith, Aubrey Ayre, Holly Whitney, Brianna Grote, Blake Burkhart; great grandchildren, Evryn Burkhart, Trinity Grimes, Nathan Smith, Alex Smith, Abby Smith, Cohen Ayre, Jaelynn Grote, Gavin Grote, Camden Grote; and many, many nieces and nephews.
Rosary will be said at 6 p.m., Wednesday, April 17 followed by visitation from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Nativity Parish, 10021 E. 36th Terrace, Independence, MO. The family suggest in lieu of flowers donations be made to Crossroads Hospice.
Arrangements: Bross & Spidle Funeral Home, 816-630-3131.
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 16, 2019