|
|
|
Helen Phung, 61 of Independence, MO passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020 at her residence.
Services will be 1 p.m., Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St., Independence, MO 64055 with burial in Longview Memorial Gardens. The family will greet friends from 6-9 p.m., Friday evening at the chapel.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com
Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel (816) 373-3600
Published in The Examiner on Feb. 26, 2020