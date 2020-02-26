Home

Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
(816) 373-3600

Helen Phung

Helen Phung, 61 of Independence, MO passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020 at her residence.

Services will be 1 p.m., Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St., Independence, MO 64055 with burial in Longview Memorial Gardens. The family will greet friends from 6-9 p.m., Friday evening at the chapel.

Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel (816) 373-3600
Published in The Examiner on Feb. 26, 2020
