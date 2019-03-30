|
|
Herbert A. Krohm, 99, Independence, MO, passed away March 23, 2019.
Graveside services with Full Military Honors will be at 11 a.m., Tuesday, April 2, at Woodlawn Cemetery, Independence, MO.
The family requests contributions to the Salvation Army, 14700 E. Truman Rd., Independence, MO 64050.
Herb was born June 23, 1919 in McPherson, KS. He was a U.S. Army Air Corp veteran of WW II where he learned his life-long trade as an aircraft mechanic. Following the war, he began a career with TWA. He enjoyed gardening his flowers and vegetables. He was known for his "Green Thumb".
Herb is survived by nephew Gary Krohm, Paradise Valley, AZ; nephews Walter Swaim, Pasadena TX: Dennis Raney, Anaheim Hills, CA; Ron Krohm, Morrison, CO; nieces Teresa Bond, Keystone Heights, FL; Cynthia Krohm, Murrieta, CA; Judy Krohm, Quartz Hill, CA; Dorothy Tullis, Broken Arrow, OK and special friends, caretakers and neighbors Kitten Roberts, Independence, MO and Marilyn Jegen, Kansas City, MO.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.speakschapel.com.
Arrangements: Carson-Speaks Chapel 816-252-7900.
Published in The Examiner on Mar. 30, 2019