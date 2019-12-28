|
|
|
Herbert C. Green, 88, of Independence MO, passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019.
A visitation will be held Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 9-10 a.m. with a funeral service following at 10 a.m., both at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E 39th St., Independence, MO 64055. Interment will take place at Resthaven Cemetery in West Des Moines, IA.
Online condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.speakschapel.com
Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600
Published in The Examiner on Dec. 28, 2019