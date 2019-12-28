Home

POWERED BY

Services
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
(816) 373-3600
Resources
More Obituaries for Herbert Green
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Herbert Charles Green

Send Flowers
Herbert Charles Green Obituary

Herbert C. Green, 88, of Independence MO, passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019.

A visitation will be held Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 9-10 a.m. with a funeral service following at 10 a.m., both at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E 39th St., Independence, MO 64055. Interment will take place at Resthaven Cemetery in West Des Moines, IA.

Online condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.speakschapel.com

Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600
Published in The Examiner on Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Herbert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -