Herbert Edward Iles died peacefully at home on September 5, 2020 following a four year struggle with Lewy-Body Disease.
He was born to Herbert A. and Ethel (Swanson) Iles in Lexington, MO on October 19, 1928. He graduated high school in 1944, and then attended Missouri Valley College for one year before joining the Army. After serving three years, he returned to Missouri Valley College to complete his BS in business administration, graduating magna cum laude. He also met his wife, Angela Marilyn Heide, on campus. They married on August 28, 1953, and then moved to Troy, New York where Herb attended Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, earning his MS in engineering management.
The couple finally settled in Independence, MO, where they raised their two children, were very active in the Community of Christ Church, The Independence Gem and Mineral Society, and local community activism. Herb read voraciously and was a lifetime learner. He enjoyed woodworking and did much of his home repair work himself. Herb worked at Lake City Ammunitions Plant for over 20 years as an industrial engineer before his retirement in 1998. The couple moved to Washington, Iowa to be near their daughter's family in 2001. He attended the Community of Christ Church in Coralville, IA and was an active member of the Washington AM Kiwanis.
He leaves behind his wife, Angela Iles of Washington, IA; son, Alexander Iles and grandson, Roman Iles of Austin, TX; daughter, Lynette Iles, MD and her husband, Paul Towner, MD along with their daughters Ruth and Rosina Towner of Washington, IA; a brother, Robert Iles, who still resides on the family farm outside of Lexington, IA; and a myriad of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was often the smartest man in the room but very humble and hardworking. His legacy will be measured by the ripple effects of his life lived well.