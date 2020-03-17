|
Herbert Ellsworth "Cap" Hugill, 94, of Independence, MO passed away at the Missouri Veterans Home in Warrensburg on March 14, 2020.
Visitation will be 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 18th at Royer's New Salem Funeral Home; Independence, MO funeral to follow at 11:30. Burial with full military honors will be 2:00 p.m. at Missouri Veterans Cemetery; Higginsville, MO.
He was born in Atherton, MO, the son of "Buck" and Leota Hicks Hugill and attended Buckner High School prior to entering the US Army as a teenager in 1944. He served in Europe during World War II, where he earned numerous campaign awards including the coveted Combat Infantry Badge. He later served as a member of the Occupation Forces in Japan under the command of General Douglas MacArthur. Herbert became a painter after his Army service, performing high scaffolding work on projects such as the newly constructed Paseo Bridge and Minute Man missile silos and finally worked in maintenance at Lake City. He was an Owner Operator over-the-road trucker later in his working career. He was also an avid sportsman and loved to hunt quail, duck and geese and later became an expert trap shooter where he competed for years in many state and national trapshooting events. He became an avid fisherman following retirement, spending a lot of his time doing his best to catch a record catfish on the Missouri river.
Herbert was preceded in death by his parents, by his wife of 71-years, Freda Sumner Hugill, daughter, Sherry Hugill Baker (Independence) and Sister, Waneta Hugill Ralston (Medill, MO).
Herbert is survived by his sister, Marilyn Hugill Baker (Macon, MO), his son, Herbert L. Hugill (Deborah) of Greensboro, NC, daughter Debora Kay Wayman (Windsor, MO) and grandchildren, Stephanie Anspach (Kelly) and Karen Zumwalt (Kenny), both of Oak Grove, MO, Michelle Allen, (Fort Walton Beach, FL), Cherokee Graves (Michael), of Windsor, MO, Jennifer Borland and Ashli Wemett (Kyle), both of Savannah, GA, plus 11 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.
Published in The Examiner on Mar. 17, 2020