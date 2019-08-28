|
Sue South, 87, of Independence, MO passed away August 26, 2019.
A visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, August 29, at the Speaks Suburban Chapel. Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday at Fairmount Christian Church, with burial to follow at Floral Hills Cemetery.
Sue was born June 11, 1932 in Perry, MO to Everett and Mary Edna (Fields) Francis. In 1995, she retired from Standard State Bank, where she had worked since 1966. She was a longtime member of Fairmount Christian Church, and was active in Sunday School, Cub Scouts, Bible School and Blue Birds.
Sue was preceded in death by her parents; brother, William Thomas Francis; and nephew, Randall Wayne Moberly.
She is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, Leon Sterling South; five children, Brenda Palma (Noe), Bradley Waterworth (Vicki), Kevin Waterworth, Michael South (Terri) and Sandra South; one sister, Linda Moberly; twelve grandchildren, Amanda McKie (Aaron), Meridith Fitch (Eric), Noe Palma II (Lauren), Ryan Palma (Tara), Robert Waterworth, Kaelin Blackwell, Kelsey Waterworth, Kylie Waterworth, Karen Kayleen Tinkey (Patrick), Danielle Isaac (Jeremy), Emili O'Brien (Tyler) and Jacob Finn; seventeen great-grandchildren; and two nephews, Kyle Moberly (Stormy), Mikel Francis; and many other extended family and friends.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com
Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600
Published in The Examiner on Aug. 28, 2019