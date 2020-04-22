|
|
Ida Mae Simpson, 90, passed away peacefully Thursday evening, April 16, 2020 in her home with her family.
Born May 10, 1929 near Winfield, MO, she was the youngest of eight children born to John Will and Ida Sophie Woodson Kelly. Ida was united in marriage October 19, 1946 to Derwood Simpson. To this union, two children were born, Pamela Sue and Kevin Michael.
Ida was a faithful member of Sycamore Hills Baptist Church where she spent many years volunteering in the nursery. She retired from Jackie's Bridal Kitchen where she baked the wedding cakes, made the wedding mints and cake icing. She and Derwood spent years traveling to places like Haiti, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, Switzerland, Italy and France. They also enjoyed traveling across the US, including Alaska in their RV. Her favorite memories are the times spent with her family. She also enjoyed reading, quilting, sewing, cooking and watching the KC Royals.
She was preceded in death by her parents John and Ida Kelly; her husband, Derwood: their son Kevin; two brothers: Kenneth Kelly and Cecil Kelly; and five sisters; Opal Lovelace, Ima Dean LaRue, Lois West, Melba Galloway and Doris Cannon.
Survivors include one daughter, Pam Bear of Independence, MO; three grandchildren: Kelly Gutierrez (Paul), Kris Bear (Kari), Brandon Simpson; five great-grandchildren: Michaela Gutierrez, Micheia Gutierrez, Kevin Gutierrez, Malia Gutierrez and Brock Bear.
Services for immediate family will be held April 22, 202. Rev. Willie Davis, pastor for Sycamore Hills Baptist church, will officiate. A celebration of life for Ida Mae will be held at Sycamore Hills Baptist Church once gathering restrictions are lifted.
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 22, 2020