Imogene Catherine Wiederkehr, age 95, passed away peacefully February 22, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family and husband of 73 years Joseph Anthony Wiederkehr.
She was born April 6, 1924 in Alix, Arkansas to Jim and Maggie Primm. Imogene attended Ozark High School in Ozark, Arkansas. She married the love of her life, Joe, on November 20, 1946 in St Louis, Missouri. They moved to Independence, Missouri in 1948 and settled into their lifelong home where they raised their three beautiful daughters. She graduated from nursing school in 1965 and eventually became a private duty nurse for Mrs. James A. Reed (AKA Nelly Don). Among her many accomplishments she was a published author and poet, winning many contests and awards. Imogene had a kind and beautiful soul and her greatest accomplishment was raising her beloved family and enjoying her many grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents Jim and Maggie Primm, her brothers Raymond Primm and Roger Primm and her sister Eileen Primm, as well as a great-granddaughter Tahnee Mara Baum and a great-great granddaughter Nathanelly Greathouse.
She is survived by her loving husband of 73 years, Joe Wiederkehr. Three daughters JoAnn Moreno (John) of Independence, MO, Barbara Crain (Bernie) of Raymore, MO. and Donna Goodno (Terry) of Dover, Arkansas. 12 Grandchildren: Christina King (Kevin) Independence, MO, John Bonifacio Moreno Kansas City, MO, Joseph Moreno (Amy) Blue Springs, MO, Jennifer Leighton-Floyd (Ed) Independence, MO, Mateo Moreno New York, New York, Anna Ogilvie (Zac) Kansas City, MO, Bryce Crain (Michele) Raymore, MO, Melissa Baum Raymore, MO, Michelle Plimmer (Doug) Raymore, MO., Donavon Goodno Oklahoma City, OK, Kevin Goodno (Mayra) Russellville, AR. and Amber Goodno Dover, AR. 17 Great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren. Her brother Gerald Primm (Sandy) Mulberry, AR, and sisters Ruth Wasson Tulsa, OK., Marilyn Primm Russellville, AR and Sharon Coffee Russellville, AR. As well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mark Catholic Church, 3736 S. Lee's Summit Rd. Independence, MO 64055 on Saturday February 29, 2020 at 10 a.m. Cremation will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to her favorite charity at ALSAC/. 501 St. Jude Place. Memphis, TN 38105.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.speakschapel.com.
Arrangements: Carson-Speaks Chapel 816-252-7900
Published in The Examiner on Feb. 26, 2020