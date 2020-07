Inez Marie Welter, 89, of Sibley, MO passed away July 20, 2020.A visitation will be held from 9-10 a.m. followed by a 10 a.m. service at the Speaks Buckner Chapel, 300 Adams, Buckner, MO on Saturday, July 25, 2020. The burial will follow at Ebenezer Church Cemetery.Online condolences may be left for the family at www.speakschapel.com Arrangements: Speaks Buckner Chapel 816-650-5555