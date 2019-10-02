Home

Meyers Funeral Chapel
1600 W Main
Blue Springs, MO 64015
(816) 229-3276
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Meyers Funeral Chapel
1600 W Main
Blue Springs, MO 64015
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Meyers Funeral Chapel
1600 W Main
Blue Springs, MO 64015
Burial
Following Services
Blue Springs Cemetery.
Irys Maxine (Minter) Hall


1925 - 2019
Irys Maxine (Minter) Hall Obituary

Irys Maxine Minter Hall, a lifelong resident of Blue Springs, Missouri passed away Monday, September 30, 2019

The family will receive friends and family from 10-11 a.m. Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Meyers Funeral Chapel, 1600 W. Main St, Blue Springs, MO. Funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. at the chapel. Burial will immediately follow at the Blue Springs Cemetery.

Memories of Irys and words of comfort for her family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Examiner on Oct. 2, 2019
