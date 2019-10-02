|
Irys Maxine Minter Hall, a lifelong resident of Blue Springs, Missouri passed away Monday, September 30, 2019
The family will receive friends and family from 10-11 a.m. Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Meyers Funeral Chapel, 1600 W. Main St, Blue Springs, MO. Funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. at the chapel. Burial will immediately follow at the Blue Springs Cemetery.
Memories of Irys and words of comfort for her family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Examiner on Oct. 2, 2019