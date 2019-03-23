Home

POWERED BY

Services
Royer Funeral Home
100 Royer Lane
Grain Valley, MO 64029
(816) 847-4441
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
2:00 PM
Royer Funeral Home
100 Royer Lane
Grain Valley, MO 64029
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Iva Sharp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Iva May (Robinson) Sharp


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Iva May (Robinson) Sharp Obituary
Iva May Robinson Sharp, 91, passed away on March 18, 2019 at St. Mary's Village, Blue Springs, Missouri.

Iva was born October 18, 1927 in Independence, MO.

Iva was a co-owner of Clark Plumbing Company and Woody Sharp Construction Company, working to build these businesses with her husband. Iva was well known in the Independence community for her service and creativity. She taught Decorative Art classes from her studio for many years. While residing in Independence, Iva often served as a board member in multiple community service organizations including PTA, Girl Scouts, Cub Scouts, Independence Young Matrons, and YM Children's Theater. She received the Diamond Circle Award for 60 years of service in Beta Sigma Phi. Her community service continued after she relocated to Table Rock Lake in 1978. Iva was one of the founders of the Table Rock Art Guild and served as President for several terms. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

Iva was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Clark (Woody) Sharp Jr., her son, Clark E. Sharp III and grandsons, Clark E. Sharp IV and Adam Roach.

She is survived by daughters, Barbara Winholtz and husband Will of Blue Springs and Judy Tuckness of Lenexa, KS. She had 3 children, 14 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at Royer's Funeral Home, 100 Royer Blvd, Grain Valley, MO., on Sunday, March 31st at 2 p.m. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the .

Iva was known for closing her Art Guild meetings with, "I'll see you next meeting with a smile on my face and a painting in my hand".
Published in The Examiner on Mar. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now