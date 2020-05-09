|
|
Jack Eugene Kratzer, 61, a resident of Independence, MO passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Research Medical Center in Kansas City, MO.
He was born March 21, 1959 to Jack and Janice (McGuire) Kratzer in Butler, MO. Jack graduated from Truman High School in Independence in 1977. He was united in marriage to Sherree (Deason) Waldron on August 8, 2008 in Independence, MO. Jack worked as director of operations for Bay Insulation, a metal building insulation business. He worked hard and played even harder. Jack spent his weekends making everyone laugh and will forever be the life of the party. Jack enjoyed his music, he enjoyed his sports but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his friends and family.
Jack is survived by his wife, Sherree Kratzer of Independence, MO; children, Aaron M. Kratzer (Ashley Mezo) of Independence, MO, Jacqulyn Kratzer of Independence, MO; step-children, Autumn Campbell of Independence, MO, Jacob Campbell of Independence, MO; brother, Brett Kratzer (Crystal) of Blue Springs, MO; grandchildren, Elijah Watkins, Tanner Watkins, Layla Schultz, Kash Kratzer, Shyann Martin.
Jack is preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Janice Kratzer.
Jack will be cremated per his wishes. His family will celebrate Jack's life on May 16, 2020 at his home.
Arrangements are entrusted by Meyers Funeral Chapel in Blue Springs.
Memories of Jack and words of comfort for his family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Examiner on May 9, 2020