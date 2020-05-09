Home

POWERED BY

Services
Meyers Funeral Chapel
1600 W Main
Blue Springs, MO 64015
(816) 229-3276
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 16, 2020
at his home
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Kratzer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Eugene Kratzer


1959 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jack Eugene Kratzer Obituary
Jack Eugene Kratzer, 61, a resident of Independence, MO passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Research Medical Center in Kansas City, MO.

He was born March 21, 1959 to Jack and Janice (McGuire) Kratzer in Butler, MO. Jack graduated from Truman High School in Independence in 1977. He was united in marriage to Sherree (Deason) Waldron on August 8, 2008 in Independence, MO. Jack worked as director of operations for Bay Insulation, a metal building insulation business. He worked hard and played even harder. Jack spent his weekends making everyone laugh and will forever be the life of the party. Jack enjoyed his music, he enjoyed his sports but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his friends and family.

Jack is survived by his wife, Sherree Kratzer of Independence, MO; children, Aaron M. Kratzer (Ashley Mezo) of Independence, MO, Jacqulyn Kratzer of Independence, MO; step-children, Autumn Campbell of Independence, MO, Jacob Campbell of Independence, MO; brother, Brett Kratzer (Crystal) of Blue Springs, MO; grandchildren, Elijah Watkins, Tanner Watkins, Layla Schultz, Kash Kratzer, Shyann Martin.

Jack is preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Janice Kratzer.

Jack will be cremated per his wishes. His family will celebrate Jack's life on May 16, 2020 at his home.

Arrangements are entrusted by Meyers Funeral Chapel in Blue Springs.

Memories of Jack and words of comfort for his family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Examiner on May 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jack's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Meyers Funeral Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -