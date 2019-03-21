Services Speaks Suburban Chapel 18020 E. 39th St. S Independence , MO 64055 (816) 373-3600 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM Eternity Baptist Church 305 N. Beech Centralia , MO View Map Memorial service 11:30 AM Eternity Baptist Church 305 N. Beech Centralia , MO View Map Resources More Obituaries for Jack Donahoo Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jack Kelly Donahoo

1956 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Jack Kelly Donahoo, 62, of Independence passed away Monday, March 18, 2019, after a long and hard battle against cancer.



A Memorial Service will be held at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, March 23 at Eternity Baptist Church, 305 N. Beech, Centralia, IL 62801. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. before the service at church. Private inurnment at Zion Grove Cemetery, in Kell, IL.



In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions to Sarah Cannon Cancer Research, 3889 S. Jackson Drive, Independence, MO 64057.



He was born in Centralia, Illinois on October 25, 1956 to loving parents Jack Kenneth and Delores Ann (Micenheimer) Donahoo. On April 5, 1980 he married Connie Jo Havens whom he met in Centralia, IL and later moved to Independence, MO where they raised their family together. During his years in Missouri he made a career in various technology fields; his most recent being with Johnson County Community College. He also loved being an entrepreneur. He retired from Honeywell with over 30 years of service as an Electronic and Software Engineer, but Kelly loved to joke with his family that he worked on many classified projects and could never really tell us what he did there, so I guess we'll never know.



Kelly was preceded in death by his father, Jack Kenneth Donahoo of Centralia, IL; sister, Regina Reid of Centralia, IL; one "Heaven baby" child, Laura Ann; and two "Heaven baby" grandchildren, Irelyn and Jakob.



Survivors include his devoted wife of 39 years, Connie Donahoo of Independence, MO; his loving mother Delores Donahoo of Centralia, IL; four children: Jennifer Habelitz, and husband Jeff of Independence, MO; Kevin Donahoo and wife Erin of Lee's Summit, MO; Stephanie Kenyon and husband Aaron of Independence, MO; Steven Donahoo and wife Michelle of Blue Springs, MO; one daughter of the heart, Jennifer Munday; two brothers: Guy Donahoo of Centralia, IL, and Mark Donahoo and wife Sarah of Blue Springs, MO; brother-in-law and lifelong friend, Brian Reid of Centralia, MO; one brother of the heart Rich Vartanian; 5 nieces: Amy, Megan, Dimi, Jessi, and Chrystal; 2 nephews: Tim and Les; their spouses, many great-nieces, great-nephews, 2 great-grandchildren and lifelong family friends. Kelly was also survived by 15 grandchildren who gave him the name Pop-Pop: Brittany, Stephanie, Megan, Zachary, Blake, Ethan, Chandra, Emma, Jaxsen, Kloey, Issac, Kensley, and Karlee, Kylie and Ireland.



Being Pop-Pop was his favorite job title, and one of his biggest reasons for fighting as long as he did. Kelly would light up anytime he was around his grandchildren. Spending time with them was what he lived for, whether it be taking them fishing or to the park, watching them in sports or dance recitals or simply attending school assemblies. "Pop-Pop" was truly what he was born to be, and they will all miss him dearly.



Spending time with his family was his top priority and one of his favorite pass times, but Kelly also enjoyed watching the KC Royals and KC Chiefs play, listening to music, and putting together videos for his family to enjoy. Kelly and his brothers were very close, and you could always find them thinking up one mischievous plan after another together. His big sister, Gina, simply adored Kelly and would call him, "My Kelly". He really left an impact on a lot of lives and we know he will be greatly missed by all.



