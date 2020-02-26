The Examiner Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carson-Speaks Chapel
1501 W. Lexington Ave.
Independence, MO 64052
(816) 252-7900
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Antioch Cemetery
Hannibal, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Emmite
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack P. Emmite Sr.


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Jack P. Emmite Sr. Obituary
Jack P. Emmite, Sr, 93, Independence, MO passed away February 22, 2020 at 8:45 p.m.

Graveside services will be at 11 a.m., Friday, February 28 with Full Military Honors at Antioch Cemetery, Hannibal, MO. The family requests contributions to the Antioch Cemetery Association, 59621 Antioch Lane, Hannibal, MO 63401.

Jack was born July 24, 1926 in Dickinson, TX to Joseph (Giuseppe) and Virginia Emmite (Immiti). He was a U.S. Army veteran who served in WWII and Korea. He was married to Patricia (Avery) Emmite on February 27, 1952 and they were married for sixty-eight years. He was a member of the VFW and NRA for over fifty years. He worked for International Paper for twenty-six years. After his retirement he enjoyed part-time jobs.

Jack is survived by his wife Patricia Emmite, of the home; sons Jack Emmite, Jr and wife Melinda; Thomas Emmite and wife Peggy; daughter Elizabeth Emmite; grandchildren Jenny Manzke and husband Bob; Daniel Emmite and wife Sarah; Lindsay Burner and husband David; great-grandchildren Meredith and Micah McAlister, Gwendolyn and Marshall Emmite.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.speakschapel.com.

Arrangements: Carson-Speaks Chapel 816-252-7900
Published in The Examiner on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jack's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Carson-Speaks Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carson-Speaks Chapel
Download Now