Jack P. Emmite, Sr, 93, Independence, MO passed away February 22, 2020 at 8:45 p.m.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m., Friday, February 28 with Full Military Honors at Antioch Cemetery, Hannibal, MO. The family requests contributions to the Antioch Cemetery Association, 59621 Antioch Lane, Hannibal, MO 63401.
Jack was born July 24, 1926 in Dickinson, TX to Joseph (Giuseppe) and Virginia Emmite (Immiti). He was a U.S. Army veteran who served in WWII and Korea. He was married to Patricia (Avery) Emmite on February 27, 1952 and they were married for sixty-eight years. He was a member of the VFW and NRA for over fifty years. He worked for International Paper for twenty-six years. After his retirement he enjoyed part-time jobs.
Jack is survived by his wife Patricia Emmite, of the home; sons Jack Emmite, Jr and wife Melinda; Thomas Emmite and wife Peggy; daughter Elizabeth Emmite; grandchildren Jenny Manzke and husband Bob; Daniel Emmite and wife Sarah; Lindsay Burner and husband David; great-grandchildren Meredith and Micah McAlister, Gwendolyn and Marshall Emmite.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.speakschapel.com.
Arrangements: Carson-Speaks Chapel 816-252-7900
Published in The Examiner on Feb. 26, 2020