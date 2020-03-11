|
Jacqueline Leffingwell "Jackie" or "Granny", 88, Independence MO passed away on March 7, 2020.
Memorial Services will be held at 4:30 p.m., Saturday, March 14, 2020, at St. Mark's United Methodist Church 603 Jennings Rd., Independence MO 64056. Visitation will begin at 4 p.m. before the service at church.
Jackie was born on March 2, 1932, to Helen (Davis) and Herald Mabb Sr. in Long Branch, New Jersey. Jackie also was blessed with two brothers, Harold Mabb Jr. and Henry Mabb whom she cherished. Jackie spent many years in foodservice as a waitress, baker, owner/operator of a restaurant and catering business. After retiring from the foodservice industry Jackie worked with the before and after school program at Williams Southern Elementary School. Jackie was active in her local church, St. Mark's United Methodist. Jackie had participated in the Boy Scout troop with her husband Phil prior to his passing in 1992, taught Sunday School, and helped with Bible School to name a few. Jackie was the kind of lady that never met a stranger and was always willing to help. Jackie raised many children and although not all were of her flesh, nor bone they were all her heart.
These children included Darlene Schneiderman, Laurie Slimane, Donald Leffingwell, Karen Tanner, Susan Johnston, Gary Randall, and Michael Leffingwell (preceded in death), Jennifer Love and co-parented Chance Love. Jackie was called Granny by 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
Published in The Examiner on Mar. 11, 2020