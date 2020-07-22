James Marion Arnold, 78, born in Harrisonville, Mo. to Charles and Mae Arnold on July 1, 1942 went to be with his Lord and Savior on July 17, 2020 at his home in Independence, Mo.
Jim served our country in the United States Army from 1959 to 1962. During his enlistment, he married Janice (Deshazer). They went on to have four children: Kimberly Tournoy (Michael), Dennis (Vicky), Matthew, and Christine Stephens (Darin). They also considered Kathleen Pine, of Kansas City, Mo., a daughter.
Jim worked at Armco, then the railroad until 1976, and thereafter was self-employed until his retirement in 1999. He was a longtime member of Immanuel Baptist Church in Independence, Mo. Jim was an avid reader with a fantastic memory and vivid recall of places he had been and things he had seen. He also enjoyed music of all genres. In his younger years, he was a talented musician, playing the guitar and piano at family get-togethers. He loved spending time with family and telling stories. He will be remembered as a compassionate man, giving readily to anyone in need.
He is survived by his wife, Janice (of the home), his four children, twelve grandchildren, and thirteen great-grandchildren. He also leaves to mourn his loss a brother, Charles Arnold (Rebecca), a sister-in-law, Joyce Blanton, and many nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m., Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at the Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St., Independence, MO 64055 with burial to follow in Oakland Cemetery in Harrisonville, MO. The family will greet friends from 12:30 until service time Wednesday at the chapel.
Donations may be made in his name to the DAV
