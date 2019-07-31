The Examiner Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
(816) 373-3600
Service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Carson-Speaks Chapel
1501 W. Lexington Ave.
Independence, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Stevens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Arthur Stevens Sr.

Add a Memory
James Arthur Stevens Sr. Obituary
James Arthur Stevens, Sr, 62, of Independence, MO passed away at his home on July 27, 2019. James was surrounded by loved ones in his final moments.

Services will be 10 a.m., Friday, August 2 at Carson-Speaks Chapel, 1501 W. Lexington Ave., Independence, MO, 64052; interment at Floral Hills East Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m., Thursday at the Chapel.

In passing, James rejoins his wife of 15 years, Sharon Stevens, and both of his parents, Edwin Glenn and Josephine Stevens.

James is survived by his two children from previous marriage to Pamela McCollum, James Arthur Stevens, Jr (Jennifer) and Jennifer Callahan (Jeremy), as well as 4 stepchildren from his marriage to Sharon -Tarin Cook (Jeremy Havard), Aaron Cook, Darin Cook, and Karin Koehn (Jeff).

James will be remembered as a full-time grandfather and leaves behind a legacy of 16 grandchildren: Haiden, Rynner, Katie, Emily, Justin, Sydnee, Colby, Caleb, Peyton, Logan, Brooke, Kinzlie, Tezla, Landry, Gracie, and Savanna and 5 great-grandchildren: Greyson, Dallas, Amelia, Isla, and Scarlett.

James' highest priority was his family and he took great pleasure from the uncountable number of memories that were made with each of his children and grandchildren.

He is also survived by one sister, Glenna Bisogno, and 4 brothers: Edwin Glenn Stevens, Jr, Robert Stevens, William Stevens, and Gary Stevens. His family will miss him, his devotion, his courage and his love immensely.

Condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com

Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600
Published in The Examiner on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Speaks Suburban Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Speaks Suburban Chapel
Download Now