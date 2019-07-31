|
James Arthur Stevens, Sr, 62, of Independence, MO passed away at his home on July 27, 2019. James was surrounded by loved ones in his final moments.
Services will be 10 a.m., Friday, August 2 at Carson-Speaks Chapel, 1501 W. Lexington Ave., Independence, MO, 64052; interment at Floral Hills East Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m., Thursday at the Chapel.
In passing, James rejoins his wife of 15 years, Sharon Stevens, and both of his parents, Edwin Glenn and Josephine Stevens.
James is survived by his two children from previous marriage to Pamela McCollum, James Arthur Stevens, Jr (Jennifer) and Jennifer Callahan (Jeremy), as well as 4 stepchildren from his marriage to Sharon -Tarin Cook (Jeremy Havard), Aaron Cook, Darin Cook, and Karin Koehn (Jeff).
James will be remembered as a full-time grandfather and leaves behind a legacy of 16 grandchildren: Haiden, Rynner, Katie, Emily, Justin, Sydnee, Colby, Caleb, Peyton, Logan, Brooke, Kinzlie, Tezla, Landry, Gracie, and Savanna and 5 great-grandchildren: Greyson, Dallas, Amelia, Isla, and Scarlett.
James' highest priority was his family and he took great pleasure from the uncountable number of memories that were made with each of his children and grandchildren.
He is also survived by one sister, Glenna Bisogno, and 4 brothers: Edwin Glenn Stevens, Jr, Robert Stevens, William Stevens, and Gary Stevens. His family will miss him, his devotion, his courage and his love immensely.
