|
|
James B. Hill Sr. formerly of Blue Springs, Missouri, passed away on August 1, 2019.
Jim was born on June 13, 1932 in Kansas City, Missouri to Lola A. (Siebert) Hill and James Shepherd Hill. He was baptized in the Roman Catholic faith on July 10, 1932 at Blessed Sacrament Church, Kansas City, Mo. His godparents were Alex and Albertine Martell. He was a lifelong Roman Catholic in good standing.
Jim was an accomplished athlete and participated in boxing, football, basketball, tennis and golf growing up. He graduated from Southwest High School, Kansas City, Mo. on June 8, 1951. He attended Fort Scott Community College and played for the football team. He met Shirley Ann McComb from Fort Scott and they were married July 26, 1952 at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Jim finished his degree earning a BS in Education at Kansas State Teacher's College in Pittsburgh, and received a Masters of Science from Kansas State Teacher's College in 1975.
Jim was a teacher and sports coach for his entire career beginning at St. Agnes School in Mission Kansas, he went on to teach at Bishop Miege High School, Roeland Park, KS; Marceline MO High School; Stanley KS High School and Grandview Junior High, and High School in Missouri. He retired from teaching in 1993.
After retiring, he and other parishioners founded the St. John LaLande society of St. Vincent De Paul in Blue Springs, Missouri. He spent much of his time in the food pantry and collecting and delivering appliances and furniture to the needy.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Shirley Ann, sisters Marge and Marilyn, daughter Sally Ann and son James B. Hill Junior.
He leaves behind: sister Pat (Leon) Hubbard; sister-in-law Carolee (McComb) Butler; children Bonny (Greg) Martin, Tim (Pam) Hill, Jennifer (Tim Barchak) Hill and Larry Hill; grandchildren Erin, Nicolette, Elizabeth, Jillian, Keely, Jamie, Andrew & Jake; great-grandchildren Kinzi, Kaden, Kizer, Ariana, Easton, Hannah, Garett, Grace and Ruby; nieces and nephews Rich (Debbie), Rene, Beth (Joe), Dirk (Karen) Janet (Doug), Carrie (Dale) Chip, Bruce, Sharon, Joyce and Ronnie. He had many cousins and other family members across the country.
Family and Friends will be gathering in Fort Scott for a Memorial service and lunch. If you would like to join us please contact the family at: [email protected].
Published in The Examiner on Aug. 9, 2019