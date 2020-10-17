1/1
James Biddle Langston
1950 - 2020
James "Jim" Biddle Langston, 70, a resident of Blue Springs, MO, passed away peacefully Monday, September 28, 2020, at his home. He was surrounded by his wife, daughters, and nephew, Adam.

Jim was born September 8, 1950, in Springfield, MO, to Richard and Dorothy (Biddle) Langston. Jim is a 1968 graduate from Glendale High School in Springfield, MO. He attended Missouri Valley College in Marshall, MO, where he met the love of his life Phyllis Cialone. They were united in marriage on August 11, 1973, in Ft. Smith, AR. Jim obtained his Bachelors of Science Degree in Sociology in 1974. He spent the majority of his career working at several companies which included: Woolco, Mobil-Teria, Deli Express, and Walmart. Jim was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Blue Springs where he played handbells for many years. He enjoyed working on the family cars and traveling. Above all he cherished the time he spent with his family.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother-in-law, Jim Fetters.

He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Phyllis Langston, of Blue Springs, MO; daughters, Kristy Valett and her husband Andrew of Grove Town, GA, Kara Hernandez and husband Rene of Blue Springs, MO, Stephanie Langston of Blue Springs, MO; sister, Becky Fetters of Overland Park, KS; brother, Richard Langston of Tulsa, OK; nephews, Joel Langston of California, Dr. Trevor Langston of Indianapolis, IN, Adam Fetters of Overland Park, KS; and several cousins.

A private family graveside service was held Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Blue Springs Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or The Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (themmrf.org).

Arrangements were entrusted to Meyers Funeral Chapel in Blue Springs.

Memories of Jim and words of comfort for his family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.

Published in The Examiner on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Meyers Funeral Chapel
1600 W Main
Blue Springs, MO 64015
(816) 229-3276
