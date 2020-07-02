1/1
James C. "Jim" Crum
1934 - 2020
James C. "Jim" Crum, 86, of Blue Springs, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020.

A visitation will be held from 9-10 a.m. on Monday, July 6 with a funeral service following at 10 a.m., both at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E 39th St.; Independence, MO 64055, while adhering to current county Covid-19 guidelines. Interment will follow at Blue Springs Cemetery.

Jim was born on June 28, 1934 in Beardstown, IL to Clifton and Nita Crum. He attended Graceland College and later graduated from Park College with a degree in Business Administration. Jim married Jeanne Hart in December of 1954. He became ordained as a bishop in the Community of Christ in 1971 and served as a full-time minister in Illinois, Missouri, Canada, and in Michigan. At various times, he served as a pastor, missionary elder, Center Stake Bishopric, Bishop of Canada, Bishop of Detroit International Stake, and as Assistant to the Presiding Bishopric. On a self-sustaining basis, served on the Blue Valley High Council, Stake Presidency and Central Mission Center Bishopric. The last thirty years of his professional career, he was an Administrator with Park University.

Following retirement, Jim spent 10 years as a volunteer chaplain at Centerpoint Hospital in Independence, MO, retiring in May of 2019. Jim was blessed with his good wife, Jeanne and they both loved to travel. For years, they were season ticket holders with the Kansas City Chiefs and loyal followers of the Kansas City Royals. He enjoyed being with his children, grandchildren and great- grandchildren. Jim often commented that his greatest privileges he experienced in his years of service for the church, as an administrator at Park and as a Chaplain at Centerpoint were the people he met from all around the world, especially as a Chaplain. He was amazed at how so many people from so many varied and faraway places end up in Independence, MO.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents and his son Christopher James, who was born and died January 8, 1972.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Jeanne; his children, Shannon J. Hattey, Lori J. Crum, Amy J. (Stu) Sherman; and Scott J. (Katie) Crum; grandchildren, Jodi Norton, Mindy Hattey, Jamie (Amanda) Crum, Mack Thompson, Abigail Thompson, and Madison Thompson; and great-grandchildren, Sydney Norton, Logan Norton, Elliott Hattey, Ava Crum, and Macy Thompson.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Colonial Hills Community of Christ.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com

Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600

Published in The Examiner on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Speaks Suburban Chapel
JUL
6
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Speaks Suburban Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
(816) 373-3600
