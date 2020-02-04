|
Jim Sibert, 75, of Independence, MO passed away on January 30, 2020.
Visitation will be 9-10am,Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Carson-Speaks Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 10am. Burial will be in Mt. Washington Cemetery.
Jim was born on May 9, 1944 in Rockford, IL to Durwood and Mary (Julian) Sibert. For 37 years Jim was an employee of Unity Village in the Print shop. He enjoyed watching the Royals and Chiefs games and spending time with his family. Jim was dearly loved and will be forever missed by his loving family.
Survivors include; brother Rex Sibert and his wife Helen; 6 nieces, extended family and many friends.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents Durwood Sibert and Mary Anderson.
Published in The Examiner on Feb. 4, 2020