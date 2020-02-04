The Examiner Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carson-Speaks Chapel
1501 W. Lexington Ave.
Independence, MO 64052
(816) 252-7900
Resources
More Obituaries for James Sibert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Cass "Jim" Sibert


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
James Cass "Jim" Sibert Obituary

Jim Sibert, 75, of Independence, MO passed away on January 30, 2020.

Visitation will be 9-10am,Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Carson-Speaks Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 10am. Burial will be in Mt. Washington Cemetery.

Jim was born on May 9, 1944 in Rockford, IL to Durwood and Mary (Julian) Sibert. For 37 years Jim was an employee of Unity Village in the Print shop. He enjoyed watching the Royals and Chiefs games and spending time with his family. Jim was dearly loved and will be forever missed by his loving family.

Survivors include; brother Rex Sibert and his wife Helen; 6 nieces, extended family and many friends.

Jim is preceded in death by his parents Durwood Sibert and Mary Anderson.

Online condolences may be left at www.speakschapel.com.

Arrangements Carson-Speaks Chapel.
Published in The Examiner on Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Carson-Speaks Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carson-Speaks Chapel
Download Now