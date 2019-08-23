|
|
Jim peacefully passed at his residence in John Knox Village on August 20, 2019.
Survived by wife, Shirley D. Fronkier; son, Robert Redd; daughter, Stacy Nimmo and husband, Eddie Nimmo; grandchildren, Megan Redd, Jamee Nimmo and husband Greg Horton, Huston Nimmo, and great-grandchildren; Carson Fiatte, Temperance Nimmo, and Tegan Reno.
Preceded in death by daughter, Suzi Redd.
Jim Fronkier was a graduate of William Chrisman High School, class of 1953. A long time Independence resident and avid sports fan, he was first recipient of the Van Johnson Baseball League's "Most Valuable Player" award. He was an active bowler in the Masters Bowling League and a devoted family man.
Graveside services to be held at later date.
Arrangements: Park Lawn 816-523-1234
Published in The Examiner on Aug. 23, 2019