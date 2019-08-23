Home

POWERED BY

Services
Park Lawn Funeral Home
8251 Hillcrest Road
Kansas City, MO 64138
(816) 523-1234
Resources
More Obituaries for James Fronkier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James E. Fronkier

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James E. Fronkier Obituary
Jim peacefully passed at his residence in John Knox Village on August 20, 2019.

Survived by wife, Shirley D. Fronkier; son, Robert Redd; daughter, Stacy Nimmo and husband, Eddie Nimmo; grandchildren, Megan Redd, Jamee Nimmo and husband Greg Horton, Huston Nimmo, and great-grandchildren; Carson Fiatte, Temperance Nimmo, and Tegan Reno.

Preceded in death by daughter, Suzi Redd.

Jim Fronkier was a graduate of William Chrisman High School, class of 1953. A long time Independence resident and avid sports fan, he was first recipient of the Van Johnson Baseball League's "Most Valuable Player" award. He was an active bowler in the Masters Bowling League and a devoted family man.

Graveside services to be held at later date.

Arrangements: Park Lawn 816-523-1234
Published in The Examiner on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now