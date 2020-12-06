1/1
James E. Golden
1959 - 2020
James E. Golden, 61, of Independence, MO passed away Sunday November 29, 2020 in Independence, MO.

Cremation with services held at a later date.

Jim was born March 24, 1959 in Kansas City, MO to Donald L. Golden and Sandra (Hayes) Williams (Larry). He attended St. Mary's High School and was employed at YRC for 38 years as a "yard driver" for the trucking company. Jim enjoyed playing bass guitar, camping trips, coaching his children's basketball teams and volunteering for various parish activities and functions at St. Mark's Catholic Church. Jim really enjoyed spending time with his family.

Jim was preceded in death by his step mother, Virginia and his father in law, Jim Rittel.

He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Jean; son, Paul (Megan); daughter, Jenna (Edriss); granddaughters, Ella and Olivia; his brothers, Donald, Dennis, Gary, John, Tom, Ron, and Tony Golden and one sister, Teresa Golden.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Bishop Sullivan Center, 6435 E. Truman Rd., Kansas City, MO 64126.

Published in The Examiner on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
McGilley & Sheil Funeral Home & Cremation Services
11924 East 47th Street
Kansas City, MO 64133
8163536555
