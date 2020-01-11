|
James E. Martin, 54, of Independence, MO passed away January 2, 2020 after a decade long battle with his heart.
He will forever be remembered for his love of trains and his career as an OTR truck driver.
Jim is survived by his Mother Sally Martin, brothers John Martin and David Martin, sister Carol Martin Reeves, several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews. All of whom will keep his memory and miss him deeply.
Visitation will be at Carson-Speaks Funeral Home, 1501 W Lexington Ave., January 18, 2020 from 6-8 p.m.
Published in The Examiner on Jan. 11, 2020