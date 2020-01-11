The Examiner Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carson-Speaks Chapel
1501 W. Lexington Ave.
Independence, MO 64052
(816) 252-7900
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Carson-Speaks Chapel
1501 W. Lexington Ave.
Independence, MO 64052
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James E. Martin

Add a Memory
James E. Martin Obituary
James E. Martin, 54, of Independence, MO passed away January 2, 2020 after a decade long battle with his heart.

He will forever be remembered for his love of trains and his career as an OTR truck driver.

Jim is survived by his Mother Sally Martin, brothers John Martin and David Martin, sister Carol Martin Reeves, several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews. All of whom will keep his memory and miss him deeply.

Visitation will be at Carson-Speaks Funeral Home, 1501 W Lexington Ave., January 18, 2020 from 6-8 p.m.

Online condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.speakschapel.com

Arrangements: Carson-Speaks Chapel 816-252-7900
Published in The Examiner on Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Carson-Speaks Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carson-Speaks Chapel
Download Now